Ticketmaster Has 170,000 Unsold Tickets For Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour.

Ticketmaster has 170,000 tickets left to sell for Taylor Swift’s upcoming “The Eras Tour” after the general sale was cancelled due to “extremely high demand.”

According to Billboard, Ticketmaster will distribute the remaining tickets over the next four weeks through Ticketstoday, which was originally created in the early 2000s for members of the Dave Matthews Band fan club to purchase tickets. It was acquired by Live Nation in 2008 and now “manages the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Request platform”.

On Monday (December 12), fans who initially signed up for Ticketmaster’s verified fan program began receiving emails about the new sales window. To avoid the congestion of the first round of pre-sales, fans will be asked to choose the tickets they would like to purchase next week, along with their card details. Sales are limited to two tickets per person, and a digital lottery will decide who will succeed.

In the first round of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” sales, thousands of fans reported long wait times, website outages and inflated prices on resale sites (including Ticketmaster’s own). The ticket company later admitted that before canceling the general sale, it faced “historically unprecedented demand” from Swift fans.

In her own statement, Swift refused to “justify herself” to Ticketmaster, saying that she and her team “asked them several times if they could convey such a demand” and were “confident they could.”

“It really pisses me off that many of them feel like they’ve survived several bear attacks to get [tickets],” she added.

The controversy over the first sale of Ticketmaster also had political consequences: US lawmakers called for an investigation into the company. Meanwhile, the antitrust commission, supported by the Senate, organized hearings on the lack of competition in the ticket sales industry, and two US senators called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to answer for the “steps” it is taking to “combat the use and operation of bots on online ticket sales.”

Several of Swift’s own fans have organized their own campaigns to fight back against Ticketmaster, and about three dozen have launched an initiative called Vigilante Legal. A class action lawsuit was also filed against Ticketmaster, in which the plaintiffs accused the company of violating two laws — the California Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Act — during the first pre-sale of verified fans.

The North American leg of Swift’s “Eras” tour will begin in Glendale, Arizona, in March next year and will last until August, with a total of 52 concerts on the route with special guests, including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl In Red., MUNA, Haim and others.

Earlier this week, Swift dismissed a lawsuit alleging copyright infringement.