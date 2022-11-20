Ticketmaster Apologizes After Taylor Swift Scandal, But Fans Are Still Furious

Ticketmaster seems to have really missed the ball when it comes to pre—selling tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour 2023 — her first tour since Reputation 2018 – and almost a week later, the company continues to appeal to thousands of angry fans who were unable to secure tickets. Even those who passed, apparently, waited in line for long hours, they had to restart the process over and over again due to the failure of the Ticketmaster website. Despite an apology from the company and a detailed explanation of what happened, Swifties remained inconsolable a few days after the hype.

Ticketmaster Shares Information about the Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco

Buying tickets to a Taylor Swift concert has never been easy. However, with so much anticipation for the Eras Tour — the pop star has released four albums and re-released two since her last tour — Ticketmaster may have underestimated how much traffic the presale alone would attract to their platforms. The company posted an apology on social media, as well as a link to information detailing where something went wrong.:

We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened: https://t.co/1Gn4kRIvq8 — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 19, 2022

Ticketmaster explained that she used Verified Fan to theoretically weed out bots and control the number of people on the site using a pre-sale code. It is reported that more than 3.5 million people have registered to participate in the presale, and on November 15, 1.5 million received a code to buy tickets. have a pre-sale code. Ticketmaster said this is four times higher than their previous peak.

In the end, 2 million tickets were sold, which led to the cancellation of the public sale the next day, which was the largest figure for an artist in one day, Ticketmaster said. However, this didn’t seem to be much consolation to fans who felt they were being forced to jump through hoops.

Fans continue to berate Ticketmaster on social media

In the comments section of the apology, Ticketmaster Swifties were left confused and disappointed, especially because specific actions were allegedly taken to prevent bots and unverified buyers. One fan tweeted:

So, a few days ago you said that no one, not even bots, can join the queue without checking, but NOW you say that there were an overwhelming number of bots and untested fans who joined the queue???? math is not math

Another shared a short video showing the frustrating process of having to constantly start the buying process all over again, which they apparently did for over eight hours before giving up:

Ticketmaster’s lengthy explanation states that problems only occurred in 15% of interactions on the site, and one Swiftie asked a question about the location of the majority:

This is 85% of the people who have not experienced problems in the room with us right now

Ticketmaster also stated that only 5% of the 2 million tickets sold were placed for resale on secondary sites — a much smaller percentage than the usual 20-30%. However, one of the fans posted a screenshot showing how out of control the situation was on these sites:

Taylor Swift herself spoke about the mess with Ticketmaster, stating in a long Instagram story that Ticketmaster had assured her team several times that they would be able to handle the demand. Those who couldn’t get tickets for the tour, which will feature all the different eras of Swift’s music in all the “stupid” categories, probably have nothing to say to make them feel better.

However, if you want to enjoy Taylor Swift content from home, you can stream it using a Netflix subscription. The Miss Americana documentary, which had some revelations about Swift, is available on the streaming service, as is the taped version of her 2018 Reputation Stadium tour. Also check out the other things Swifties should be looking forward to.