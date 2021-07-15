Ticket Opens Vacancies for Technology Professionals in São Paulo

Ticket, Edenred Brasil’s meal and food benefits brand, is looking for technology professionals to complement its workforce.

Among the vacancies, all for the city of São Paulo, there are opportunities for senior software development roles, in which those selected and selected will be responsible for building features and new systems, as well as for DevOps specialists, who will support the teams in defining information security requirements.

Finally, system leaders (Tech Lead) can also apply for the selection process, and, according to Ticket, they will work together with the product team to design solutions for the business. “At Edenred, passion for customers, respect, imagination, simplicity and an entrepreneurial spirit are our values”, defends the company.

How to apply?

Edenred, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, highlights that in 2019, thanks to its global technology assets, it managed 31 billion euros in business volume, mainly through mobile apps, online platforms and cards.

For those interested in the opportunities, it is possible to apply for vacancies online. Check, by clicking on the links below, the prerequisites for each position and how to participate in the selection processes.