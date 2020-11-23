Tibo was enraged by those who prefer screens to sports!

On Instagram, Tibo InShape raised a rant against young people who preferred to be in front of their screens than to play sports!

Tibo InShape is not happy! Indeed, the latter has just reacted to a study according to which young people are more often in front of their screens than playing sports … MCE TV tells you more!

This Monday, November 23, 2020, Tibo Inshape shared an article from Figaro via his Instagram story! Indeed, the latter was entitled! “The sedentary lifestyle of adolescents is reaching alarming levels! ”

An article on which we could discover that “two thirds of 11-17 year olds say they spend more than 2 hours a day on screens and less than 60 minutes on physical activity! ”

Figures that did not please Tibo InShape at all! “I’m not happy with you here”, the latter commented!

TIBO INSHAPE: HIS PHOTO OF HIM NAKED TORSO MAKES SENSATION

The day before Tibo InShape posted a photo of him shirtless via his Instagram feed! Indeed, the athlete was posing outside while he was only wearing jogging!

A post that Internet users loved! Indeed, the publication in question already has more than 90,000 likes, a real record for the YouTuber!

Comments are also plentiful under Tibo InShape’s post! MCE TV therefore invites you to discover some of them! “How do we manage to have the same abs as you?” “” Crazy body Tibo InShape, but I’m sure you must be cold outside like this! »« You have a crazy body, I want the same! ”

Can we read on the social network of the fit boy! Comments all more adorable than each other and which will therefore please the companion of Juju Fitcats!

We invite you to admire the photo in question which caused so much talk below, watch your eyes …



