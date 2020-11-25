Tibo InShape was carried by his girlfriend Juju Fitcats!

During a weight training session Juju Fitcats makes fun of Tibo InShape, his lover. He lifts less pounds than him!

Tibo InShape is used to training with his girlfriend Juju Fitcats. But this time, she gently laughs at him on Instagram. She even says she is the strongest of the couple. We explain the why and how in this article.

The couple work out every day. It must be said that a passion unites them: sport. Juju Fitcats likes to progress and works his legs a lot. Today she can do reps with 63 kg on her shoulders! Not bad anyway.

She then recounts what just happened. “Cats need to tell you something. I was doing my leg session this morning, fine and everything. I look at my owl and who says to himself I’ll do like Juju. And suddenly he does like me and he puts 60 kg on his bar. Do we have a problem here? ”

Tibo Inshape defends himself “no it’s a special technique, it’s the Bulgarian technique. Juju laughs at him, telling him that he weighs less than her. The couple laughs a lot at this anecdote. And it’s always hard to see Tibo with a mustache!

TIBO INSHAPE PUT LESS ON THE BAR THAN JUJU

But of course Tibo InShape continues to train every day. So he wants to continue to progress and to have bigger biceps. Because always, he finds his arms too thin. If if we swear to you, he says it!

In any case, Juju Fitcats does not miss an opportunity to tease his darling. It must be said that in a relationship, the two like to bother. If communication is key, so is humor.

So Tibo InShape is going to have to prove to his sweetheart that he can push much more than 60 kg! But surely next time. There are days with and days without.



