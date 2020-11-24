Tibo InShape turns into a Jedi, and that’s funny!

On Instagram, Tibo InShape undoubtedly amused his followers a lot with his latest costume. The sportsman having turned into a Jedi

Being a great athlete and giving classes to keep in shape doesn’t stop us from having a good sense of humor. Tibo InShape knows it and just proved it on Instagram by donning a Jedi costume.

Although Juju Fitcats’ sweetheart has a great deal of humor, he still gets irritated when it comes to sports. Most importantly, when he learns that kids spend a lot more time in front of a screen than doing crunches and push-ups.

Indeed, this is a growing concern that has grown over the years. Teens no longer want to move from their bedroom and prefer to spend their day playing consoles and watching series. A fact that worries Tibo InShape a lot.

The athlete, sharing a press article pointing out the situation on his Instagram account. The article, which reads: “Sedentary lifestyle among adolescents reaches alarming levels!” Two thirds of 11-17 year olds say they spend more than 2 hours per day on screens and less than 60 minutes on physical activity! ”

But if you thought that in order to motivate his troops, Tibo InShape was going to be giving a crash course in the days to come, you were totally wrong.

IN JEDI, TIBO INSHAPE MAKES THE CANVAS LAUGH

Indeed, the young man preferred to have fun rather than be serious. Are we really going to blame him for this time that we’re going through? Certainly not.

That’s why, to make his followers smile, Tibo InShape wanted to release an old cliché in which we see him as Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi moving to the dark side of the force in Star Wars.

In reality, the YouTuber didn’t really put on a costume. It’s just a cardboard stencil. In which we put our head to pass ourselves off as a famous character. A person who seems to be going very well at Tibo InShape.

The latter, still wanting to ask the opinion of his fans: “I am your father! Am I credible as a Jedi? What is your favorite movie ?? #teamshape ”



