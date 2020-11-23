Tibo InShape: Juju Fitcats has revealed the Bo Bun recipe!

It’s going to make us hungry! Juju Fitcats, the darling of Tibo InShape has just revealed to its subscribers a delicious bo bun recipe

Bo Bun is life! And that, Juju Fitcats understood well, after all. To delight her followers as well as those of Tibo InShape, the videographer reveals an unmissable recipe. Something to lick your lips!

Earlier, Tibo InShape revealed the star ingredient in his morning pancakes. A fan of powders of all kinds, he presented his own brand of pancake mix.

It is therefore useless to remind you that he and his sweetheart, Juju Fitcats, are sacred blue cords. Although the latter likes to say that all he can do is his rice / turkey combo.

Before training, he also likes to make a drink with BCAAs, which tastes exotic. And chocolate whey, in post workout. What to fill up to give everything.

After the effort, Tibo InShape knows he will be able to feast on the good grub from Juju Fitcats. In short, she knows how to do it, especially with her delicious recipe for Bo Bun with shrimps.

On Instagram, the darling of Tibo InShpae has therefore unveiled her secret recipe. Head to Asia with this tasty noodle dish.

TIBO INSHAPE AND JUJU FITCATS CHOOSE THEIR BO BUN!

List of ingredients: 200g shrimp (or tofu, if you want it vegetable), 300g carrots and cucumber, mung bean sprouts, a clove of fresh ginger and garlic.

You will also need half a shallot, olive oil, sesame and rice vinegar, as well as lemon juice for seasoning. Without forgetting the salty soy sauce and coconut syrup.

For decoration, you can of course, do as Tibo InShape and Juju Fitcats and add crumbled peanuts and sesame seeds. As delicious visually as on the palate!



