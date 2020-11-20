Tibo InShape: I’m very happy to sign a secret project!

In Story of his Instagram account, Tibo InShape shared a photo where he decided to tease his brand new project, to his subscribers!

Very active on social networks, especially on Instagram, Tibo InShape often shares videos or photos to his fans. But that’s not all. From time to time, he also teases his plans. This is also the case with Juju Fitcats.

A few weeks ago, Tibo InShape and Juju Fitcats faked a split on social media. After that, they did not hesitate to clash in the eyes of all. They also released new songs.

Initially, it was Juju Fitcats who launched hostilities. Tibo InShape’s sweetheart released a music where she flaunted herself in the middle of the night in front of a gas station.

And the least we can say is that she didn’t go dead hand. For his part, the young man also replied in a rather scathing manner. Finally, they reassured their fans. This is just a joke.

TIBO INSHAPE IS IN DOUBT ABOUT ITS FUTURE PROJECT ON INSTAGRAM

Some time after these musical clashes, Tibo InShape and Juju Fitcats even released a music together. Recently, the athlete teased his new project on social networks.

This Friday, November 20, the athlete shared a new photo in Story from his Instagram account. He showed off with his best smile and a thumbs-up. Dressed in a black sports suit, he also posed for a tablet.

In the caption of his Instagram photo, he only commented with an emoji that leaves suspense hovering. And the least we can say is that his fans are really eager to hear more.

However, it will still take patience before the influencer reveals more on the social network. Its subscribers seem impatient. To be continued!



