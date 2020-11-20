Tibo InShape: his funny video on “kill-love” with Juju Fitcats!

Invited by Chloë Le Mn on her YouTube channel, Tibo InShape and Juju Fitcats talked about the worst kill-love! Laughter guaranteed!

Chloë Le Mn, Darko’s ex-assistant, invited Tibo InShape and Juju Fitcats for a video! They brought up the subject of “love kills”.

Between lovers, everything is fine! Very cool !

Indeed, a few weeks ago, the fans had had a big fright… Tibo InShape and Juju Fitcats were in full clash!

So, very panicked, they had all hallucinated in front of violent tweets and stories towards each other … Ouch!

However, some had seen clearly in their game! It was a staging to tease a big project …

Indeed, the couple had decided to release “clash” clips on their respective accounts! And I might as well tell you that it was too funny!

Beyond the very funny content, Tibo InShape and Juju Fitcats used these videos to make fun of hater reviews! Super smart from them!

TIBO INSHAPE AND JUJU FITCATS TALK ABOUT LOVE KILLS ON YOUTUBE!

The young and pretty Chloë Le Mn, former assistant of Darko, opened her YouTube channel not long ago… However, her humor and her naturalness has already won over many subscribers who never miss any of her videos!

Thus, with her network, she managed to have pretty guests like Marine LB, Darko or even the DJ and winner of Secret Story, Julien Gelöen! Very good !

For her new video, released yesterday, she invited Tibo InShape and Juju Fitcats to join her. Too much accomplice, the stars of the Internet have spoken of kills!

Between too long toenails, bad breath and hair, they had a good laugh while making this video! Indeed, in the comments, the fans are unanimous!

So full box for Tibo InShape, Juju Fitcats and especially Chloë Le Mn!



