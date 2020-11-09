Tibo Inshape completely shocked by a reality TV show!

Famous YouTuber Tibo Inshape has made a new video in which he comments on a pretty outrageous reality TV …

Lately, the beautiful brunette is making the buzz! Indeed, a few weeks ago, he shocked his fans with a very strange tweet …

In this message he indicated that his sweetheart would never have made it without him … So everyone thought of a breakup …

Something to make the followers of Jujufitcats and Tibo Inshape sad! Indeed, with each appearance together, they collect quite a number of views and likes!

However, a few days later, we discovered the pot aux roses! The lovers had decided to play a joke on their subscribers!

Indeed, Tibo Inshape and his sweetheart each made a clip to clash … At the same time, they made fun of the criticisms of their haters!

TIBO INSHAPE UNVEILS ULTRA SHOCKING REALITY TV!

In his video yesterday, Tibo Inshape commented on a really bizarre reality show! The concept ? Tests in which candidates must free themselves …

Nothing very shocking so far. Indeed, we are used to shows like Koh-Lanta or Fort Boyard where we can see the participants pushing their limits in order to win the events!

Yet in the reality TV shown by Tibo Inshape! One may wonder if this is not dangerous for the candidates …

Indeed, we can see them in cages with rising water, in a basin of water where they can only breathe with a very small air hole … Add to that the tests in very confined spaces …

In short, to make this reality TV, you have to have strong nerves … And a production ready to intervene at the slightest problem!



