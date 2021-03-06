Tianwen-1 sends images of Mars in high resolution

The ambitious Tianwen-1 mission sent incredible new, high-resolution images of Mars. The material was released by the National Space Administration of China (CNSA) on Thursday (4).

One of the images has an impressive and colorful view of the planet’s north pole. Two other black and white photos reveal details of the craters on the Martian surface.

The Tianwen-1 consists of an orbiter, a landing module and a six-wheeled rover. After seven months of travel, the mission reached Mars orbit on February 10. Since then, she has sent photos and videos of the star.

China has revealed that the probe will orbit the planet for a few more months before landing. The event is expected to take place in May or June in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a plain located in a large impact basin.

“The seven payloads of the mission in the orbiter will be activated gradually during the stay of the probe in orbit. They will carry out scientific tasks and analyze the forms of the relief and the climate of the landing site ”, declared the Chinese space agency.

Other active missions on Mars

February was marked by several exploration missions on Mars. On the 19th, NASA’s Perseverance successfully landed on the planet’s surface and began scientific research in search of signs of ancestral microbial life.

Sent by the United Arab Emirates, the Hope Mars spacecraft entered the planet’s orbit on February 9. Like Tianwen-1, the objective of the mission will be to study the atmosphere and climate of the celestial body.

More incredible images of Mars and its surface are due to be released in the coming months. Certainly, they will make the joy of many space exploration fans happy.