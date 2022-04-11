Tia Booth’s boyfriend Taylor Mock proposed on “The Bachelor live on Stage”: Engagement Photos

Public offer! Tia Booth and her boyfriend Taylor Mock got engaged at the “Bachelor Live On Stage” stop in Atlanta.

The technology engineer got down on one knee during a Sunday event on April 10 when the 30-year-old bachelor graduate addressed the audience. Shocked, she asked: “Are you kidding?”

After the duo hugged and kissed, host Becca Kufrin joked, “No date card, Tia, you’ve got a damn ring.” The 32-year-old former bachelor caught a glimpse of Booth’s ring in her Instagram story after the momentous moment.

“My babies are getting married,” the Minnesota native signed a post on social networks, asking the bride to “show off” her sparkler.

The offer came almost six months after Booth introduced her partner in an Instagram post.

“I won’t lie, it was nice to keep it to yourself, but it’s time for you to know it too,” the Arkansas native told her subscribers in October 2021.

“Finally,” Raven Gates, another Bachelor Nation member, commented on the video at the time, and her husband Adam Gottschalk wrote: “Okay, T.” Kufrin, for his part, added: “We approve. Set up these double dates soon,” while Jojo Fletcher talked about how “happy” she is for the couple.

In his own post , the Ioc wrote: “It’s hard to put into words how you really feel about someone you love. I think I’m going to speak so simply because I’ve never felt more alive than when I’m with you. With that said, I still had to laugh at you, I hope everyone will like the last two slides.”

The couple continued to document their relationship through Instagram, from football games to holiday celebrations.

“This guy really lacks praise for putting up with my shit,” the physiotherapist captioned a selfie last month. “He came into my life during the most difficult season I’ve ever faced and didn’t flinch. I tried to push him away more times than I can count, but he stood it all. Maybe when we get to the other side, I’ll write a book to explain, but in the meantime here are some sincere soft smiles. OR Tay.”

The former ABC personality first fought for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. in season 22 of “The Bachelor” in 2018. Later that year, Booth appeared in Bachelor in Paradise, where she briefly reunited with ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood. Booth subsequently dated Corey Cooper from 2018 to 2019. In 2021, she starred in season 7 of BiP and left Mexico on her own.

