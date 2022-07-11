Tia Booth from Bachelor Nation revealed the sex of the first child from fiance Taylor Mock

Tia Booth and Taylor Mock Courtesy of Tia Booth/Instagram

Future bachelor! Pregnant Tia Booth and her fiancee Taylor Mock revealed the sex of their firstborn at a colorful celebration.

Chronology of the relationship of bachelor Tia Booth and fiance Taylor Mock

The 30-year-old Arkansas native shared a video via Instagram on Sunday, July 10, making a big announcement to the tune of “Slow Down” by Forrest Frank. In the footage, Booth and her future husband were smiling, holding cans of confetti in their hands. Clumps of blue powder and confetti showed that the couple had a baby boy, and the couple kissed to mark the occasion.

Booth simply signed the post with a smiley face with a blue heart, and fans congratulated the happy couple in the comments section. “Yassss! Your dad made every effort to do this and chose this little boy especially for you! — wrote one of the users of social networks. “Congratulations love! 💙💙💙».

The graduate of the 22nd season of “The Bachelor” got engaged to the Ioc in April during the stop of the “Bachelor Live On Stage” tour. Two months later, she announced her pregnancy, paying tribute to her late father.

From the market! Bachelor Nation stars who got engaged in 2022

“Undoubtedly, it was my most difficult season. I have never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time,” she captioned a series of photos for pregnant women in June. “It was hard to be grateful for the kindness, as if one of the most important people in my life was absent from the holiday. Although I would like to tell my father all the good news personally, it comforts me that he knows about it long before me.”

She continued: “Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that strong emotions can exist at the same time, and I have no doubt that my father had a hand in it. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I’ve ever loved, and happy soon Father’s Day to my forever.”

The former reality TV star spoke about the “initial stress” when she found out she was pregnant during an episode of the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast later that month. “I’m trying to plan my dream wedding. At that point, I was still trying to get married for six months to do it this fall,” she recalls. “So I just couldn’t believe it. … We didn’t try to get pregnant, but we didn’t really try not to get pregnant either.”

Pregnant celebrities share creative revelations about sex in 2022

Booth said she was due to give birth in December. At the time, she hinted that her baby’s name might include an appeal to her father.

The expectant parents made their relationship public in October 2021 after Booth starred in season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Earlier this year, the physiotherapist exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Mock haven’t “thought about” planning a wedding yet.

“We still don’t have a meeting place—no, sort of, carved in stone, but as soon as I have it, then I’ll have a date,” she explained. “Then I can choose suppliers, and then everything will really go. So fingers crossed, everything will work out. … I hope for the end of October, the beginning of November [2023].”