ThunderCats: New Film Will Take Fans by Surprise, Says Screenwriter

ThunderCats: The director of Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, is ready to take on another franchise in theaters. After the success of the feature bringing the battle between the two giant monsters, Wingard now plunges headlong into an adaptation of the 1980s animated series, ThunderCats.

According to Simon Barrett, screenwriter for this adaptation, fans are not prepared for what is to come.

Barrett talked about the adaptation during a conversation with the ComicBook website. He commented that Wingard has spent a lot of time devoting himself to the development of the project.

“I’ll tell you, our adaptation of ThunderCats is going to be really, really cool,” said Barrett. “I don’t think people are prepared for how much time Adam Wingard spent thinking about ThunderCats. They are not ready for Adam’s ThunderCats ”.

The partnership between Barrett and Wingard goes back a long way. The two worked together on several films, such as Blair’s Witch (2016), The Guest, V / H / S and V / H / S / 2, The ABC of Death, among others.

Simon Barrett’s most recent work will debut on video-on-demand platforms on May 21. Seance was written and also directed by Barrett. This is the first feature directed by him.

Adam Wingard was announced as director of the film adaptation of ThunderCats in late March, following the success of Godzilla vs. Kong.

The film will be a mix of traditional animation with the use of computer graphics. The plot must follow an initial argument similar to the original drawing, with the group of aliens led by Lion-O fleeing the planet Thundera. However, the script will have an original direction given by Wingard.

ThunderCats was created by Rankin-Bass Productions and Lorimar Telepictures, with episodes originally shown between 1985 and 1990. In Brazil, the cartoon was shown by Rede Globo and SBT. The series even had two reboots, in 2011 and 2018.

The film adaptation of ThunderCats still has no premiere date