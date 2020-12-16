Thunder Tier One: creators announce the shooting game

Krafton, the company that owns the studio responsible for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), announced last week the title Thunder Tier One. The new tactical shooting game will feature solo and multiplayer game modes and will be released on Steam.

According to the developers, the game’s proposal is to offer strategic and realistic gameplay. The frantic action will require players to make important decisions quickly and in real time.

One of the creators of Thunder Tier One is Pawel Smolewski, PUBG’s head of action and gunplay. He conceived the game in 2016 and started working on the game as a personal project together with a small independent team. That year, Pawel presented the game to Krafton, who bet on the idea.

A demo version of the title was present on Steam until the beginning of this week and allowed players to test the solo, cooperative and multiplayer modes “Advance and Secure” and “Deathmatch”, in addition to specific missions.

Another Krafton promise is that after the official launch, production will be accessible to modders, allowing fans to create their own game modes, weapons and missions. Are you looking forward to Thunder Tier One? Comment on your expectations in the comments below!



