Threw it in the trash and offered money to dig the dump

James Howells, a UK IT engineer, mistakenly threw away an HD with about $ 270 million in Bitcoin. Now, he has a fight with Newport City Hall in order to dig the landfill in search of the old hard drive.

The future millionaire even offered 25% of the value as a reward for the local government – about $ 75 million. The amount would be donated to an assistance fund for covid-19 in the municipality of Wales.

Howells says he accidentally discarded the 7,500 Bitcoin hard drive in 2013. Since then, the request for the landfill excavations has been denied several times by the Newport City Council.

The engineer explains that it is possible to find the HD by consulting the dump history. When the landfill is full, the material is collected in a general trash and given a serial number. Then, this information would facilitate searches for the material.

However, the local government claims that the excavations would have a huge environmental impact. In addition, no one is responsible for the costs of the process if the device is not found or the data is corrupted.

Bitcoin high

In the past three months, Bitcoin’s value has broken records and was worth more than $ 40,000. This fact justifies Howells’ effort to recover his millionaire HD lost in the dump.

“There is no guarantee that the hard drive will still work due to the environment it is in, but there are things that give me confidence,” said the engineer in an interview with the South Wales Argus newspaper.

Finally, Howells says that he has carried out studies that prove the feasibility of the excavations and, in addition, he has the support of a group of investors. So he believes that Newport City Hall is just not interested in helping the residents themselves.