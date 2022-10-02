Threesome and favorite pose: Hailey Bieber openly talks about sex

Hailey Bieber (25) reveals juicy details! The model has been married to singer Justin Bieber (28 years old) for many years. Cute pictures of lovers appear on social networks every now and then, and they also openly talked about their love in Justin’s documentary. But there have never been such frank insights: Haley openly talked about her sex life with Justin!

In the podcast “Call her Dad”, the beauty did not shy away from quite personal questions. Topics such as threesomes and sex poses have arisen. How do Haley and Justin feel about the three? “It’s out of the question for us. […] We’ve worked hard to trust each other, and now we have this wonderful trust in each other. I don’t think I would be comfortable with that,” the 25—year-old said.

What about their preferences? Hayley’s favorite pose is cancer. However, she always wants to do something else. But that’s not all: she also said that she and Justin are more active in the evening under the covers.