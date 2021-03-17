Three Years in Prison for Bitcoin Hacker on Twitter

Graham Ivan Clark, known as Twitter Bitcoin hacker, has confessed to his crime and will serve 3 years in prison. Clark, who is 18 years old, has used the accounts of many famous names and made a scam.

Hacker Clark captured the accounts of famous names such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates in 2020. From the accounts it captured, “I support Bitcoin. Donate to the address below and I’ll pay you double. ” sent similar messages.

In addition, taking advantage of the current pandemic, he asked for donations by sending misleading messages containing Covid19.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Clark, who was a minor at the time of his crime, escaped the 10-year prison sentence he would normally receive, and received 3 years of parole and 3 years in prison.

The promises did not come true

Florida prosecutor Darrell Dirks announced that Clark obtained $ 117,000 worth of Bitcoin from Twitter hacks. However, he said none of the victims were reimbursed.

Clark, together with his lawyer, returned the money he obtained to the authorities.

There may be others involved

Prosecutors claim Graham could be the leader of a group of hackers. He blames a 22-year-old man living in Orlando and a 19-year-old person in England for the fraud.

The security of social media was questioned

High profile and verified accounts can be stolen easily, which sparked reactions on Twitter. The easy capture of approved and million-follower accounts such as Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Apple was handled as a big problem.

Twitter said that security-related measures will be increased after the attack.