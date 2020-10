The Houston Fire Department has confirmed that three people were killed and another injured after a section of a building under construction in the west of the city collapsed.

The accident occurred in the 990 block of Town and County Boulevard, near the intersection of Highway 10 and the Sam Houston Tollway.

The building that was under construction is 13 stories high, according to the Fire Department.

It is feared that more workers may be missing.

News in development. We will be updating.