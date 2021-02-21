Three WhatsApp settings to increase the mobile battery

It is used by more than 2,000 million registered people per month, and few mobile applications – if not any – move the number of users moved by WhatsApp, one of the apps and networks responsible for having connected to the world in real time.

It is true that there are many elements and factors that can drain the battery of your mobile, such as having the WiFi and GPS activated all day, or the brightness of the screen to the maximum. But apps play a role in it too, particularly those that stay open and running in the background. WhatsApp is one of them, but with a few adjustments you can get it to not take away so much battery without having to give up using it.

Disconnect file download

By default, the WhatsApp app allows you to download a large number of multimedia files in the background, be they photos, videos or GIFS, which will make your phone’s battery drain faster.

For this reason, you can deactivate the function of downloading multimedia files automatically when you use the data of your phone and the Wi-Fi network, so that the videos and images that are sent in the messages only do so when they are clicked on. So you can do it:

Go to the WhatsApp application on mobile

Click the three dots icon at the top right of the screen, then click Settings.

Click the Data and storage usage option.

In the Automatic Media Download section.

Click the (When phone data is used) option, and then uncheck the box next to all the photos, audio files, videos, and documents you want.

Next, do the same step in the option when you have the mobile connected to a Wifi network so that WhatsApp does not download the multimedia elements automatically, and you can download them manually by clicking on them.

WhatsApp notifications

If you use WhatsApp a lot on a daily basis, the notifications you receive throughout the day are one of the triggers that quickly drain your phone’s battery, so you can adjust the notifications from the application to receive only important notifications, and disable the vibration function when receiving notifications if they work, following these steps:

Go to the WhatsApp application on your phone.

Press the icon with the three dots at the top right of the screen, and then tap Settings.

Click Notifications.

From here, you can change the way you receive notifications for messages, groups and calls, setting the sound of incoming and outgoing messages to (on) or (off); Vibration off and pop-up notifications off.