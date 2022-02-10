Three Ways To Read A WhatsApp Message Without Appearing Online

WhatsApp: When you receive a WhatsApp, the normal thing is to enter to read it. But as soon as you do this gesture, according to WhatsApp’s default settings, you appear as active in the messaging application. But if you want to read a message without being online on WhatsApp, the app has a few ways to accomplish this, from obviously fiddling with privacy settings to using other less common shortcuts and features.

We are going to give you three of them:

Read a WhatsApp without appearing online

Activate WhatsApp widgets

We unlock the smartphone and go to the main desktop screen -where we usually have widgets such as the weather forecast activated-. The best thing is that we swipe to the side to be on a page completely clear of icons.

Now we make a long press on the screen. In this way we will get different configuration and customization options.

We are interested in the one that says ‘Widget’. We give and enter.

Depending on the apps and programs you have on your phone, more or less pages of Widgets will appear. As they are usually arranged alphabetically, it is best to go to the last one at all, until we see WhatsApp.

Now we will see several Widgets and icons within it. The one that interests us is called WhatsApp and it usually occupies a 4×2 space according to Android.

Hold it down and drag it to the empty page, because unlike an app icon that occupies a single square, this widget occupies 4 squares wide by 2 squares high.

And that’s it. We already have the WhatsApp widget active and with it our trick.

What will happen now when receiving a message? Well, do the test and you will see that the widget screen will show the name of the contact and the entire message. In fact, if we receive several whatsapps from different contacts, they will all come out and you just have to scroll a little. The advantage is that in this way we do not have to enter WhatsApp to read them since we do it through the widget, and therefore it will not appear in the app that we have read it or that we are online.