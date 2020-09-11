Three teachers died of coronavirus after starting school

At least three teachers have died from complications from Covid-19 in recent weeks, CNN reports. Thomas Slade, a teacher at Vancleave High School in Jackson County, Mississippi, passed away last week, Superintendent John Strycker said in a statement Wednesday. CNN affiliate WLOX reported that Slade died Sunday from complications related to Covid-19.

AshLee DeMarinis, a 34-year-old high school teacher in Potosi, Missouri, died Sunday after struggling for three weeks, also from complications related to Covid-19.

And the most recent loss, Demetria Bannister, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher in Columbia, South Carolina. She was diagnosed with the virus last Friday and died of complications from Covid-19 on Monday, a week after the start of the school year, CNN affiliate WIS reported.

Bannister had taught at Windsor Elementary School for five years. On August 31, she began her third year teaching third-grade students.

In addition to teaching, Bannister was passionate about music and worked with the school choir on various projects. She also organized a student club for aspiring singers.C

Thomas Slade, a teacher at Vancleave High School in Jackson County, Mississippi, passed away last week, Superintendent John Strycker said in a statement Wednesday.

CNN affiliate WLOX reported that Slade died Sunday from complications related to Covid-19.

AshLee DeMarinis, a 34-year-old high school teacher in Potosi, Missouri, died Sunday after struggling for three weeks, also from complications related to Covid-19.

And the most recent loss, Demetria Bannister, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher in Columbia, South Carolina. She was diagnosed with the virus last Friday and died of complications from Covid-19 on Monday, a week after the start of the school year, CNN affiliate WIS reported.

Bannister had taught at Windsor Elementary School for five years. On August 31, she began her third year teaching third-grade students.

In addition to teaching, Bannister was passionate about music and worked with the school choir on various projects. She also organized a student club for aspiring singers.

“Ms. Bannister used her musical talents to bring great joy to our school,” said Denise Quickel, principal of the school.

“Ms. Bannister loved her students and never missed an opportunity to advocate for students and public education.”

The school district was notified that Bannister tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Procedures for disinfection, contact tracing, and close contact notification were followed.

“Although she left too soon, Ms. Bannister’s legacy lives on through the lives of the students she taught in her five years as a dedicated educator,” said Baron R. Davis, superintendent of Richland School District Two.

School district officials reported that the family allowed information to be shared to remind others of the risks of the coronavirus. Windsor Elementary School employees and students are receiving counseling services and counseling.

Since January, health authorities have identified more than 6.3 million Covid-19 cases and more than 191,000 deaths in the United States.



