Three new Nokia smartphones are coming

Nokia seems to continue to grow in the mid- and entry-level smartphone market. The brand, which has grown rapidly after being acquired by the Chinese HMD Global, may come up with three new Nokia smartphones. Although the features of these new models have not yet been finalized, some of them have leaked.

Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.4 and Nokia 7.4 features released

Accordingly, Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.4 and Nokia 7.4 models seem to come across. However, this model is also likely to appear as 1.3, 6.3 and 7.3.

The first Nokia 1.4 model is expected to be introduced. Nokia smartphone models, which will appear in the first quarter of the year, in February or March, are located in the entry and middle segment.

Nokia 6.4 (6.3) 5G specifications

Nokia 6.4 will come out with a Snapdragon 480 processor with 5G capability. This processor is the most affordable processor with 5G support by Qualcomm. The processor has Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8 GHz and Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.0 GHz. Adreno 619 is used in the model as the graphics unit.

On the camera side, the Nokia 6.3 / 6.4 5G model is expected to have a similar camera setup to the Nokia 5.4.

However, 48 Megapixel resolution with Zeiss optics may be encountered on the main camera side. However, the main camera has not yet been clarified, so it is possible that the resolution of the main camera is 24 Megapixels.

This quad camera setup is expected to appear in the form of 12 Megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. There will be a 16 Megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Nokia 7.4 (7.3) 5G specifications

On the Nokia 7.4 side, the Snapdragon 690 processor is expected to be on the market with 4, 6 and 8GB and 64/128 GB storage options on the RAM side.

On the camera side, the Nokia 7.4 will also appear in a four-camera structure. Accordingly, 48 or 64 Megapixel main camera will appear with 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel depth of field and 2 Megapixel macro camera installation.

Nokia 1.4 (1.3) features

Among the leaked Nokia models, the Nokia 1.4 features are more detailed than the others. The Nokia 1.4 screen, which will be at the entry level, will appear with a 6.5 inch HD Plus resolution LCD screen.

The model, which will use a quad-core processor with 1.3 GHz processing power, is expected to come with 1 GB of RAM and a battery capacity of 4000 mAH. The storage capacity of the phone is 16 GB.

On the camera side, the entry-level Nokia, which will come with a dual rear camera, seems to be on the market at a price below the 100 euro band according to the leak.

On the camera side, the Nokia 1.4 will have a dual rear camera with LED flash. It is expected that the main camera will have 8 Megapixels and the secondary camera will have a resolution of 2 Megapixels.

The entry-level Nokia smartphone, the front camera resolution is 5 Megapixels. At the same time, the model that will come with a fingerprint sensor is the first model to use fingerprint technology in the 1 series.