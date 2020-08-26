Three New Foldable Smartphones from Samsung

According to allegations made from a South Korean Twitter account, Samsung is working on three new foldable smartphones. It is stated that one of these phones will fold both inside and outside, and the other will be affordable.

Foldable smartphones have excited consumers especially last year. The trend that started with Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X made a good impression with the video of Xiaomi CEO showing his foldable smartphone prototypes.

However, foldable smartphones could not reach the desired popularity even though they were introduced with a loud noise. Design and pricing issues have made Samsung the only player in the foldable smartphone industry today.

According to a South Korean Twitter account, Samsung is very determined to continue its foldable smartphone lineup, and the company is currently working on three different foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold Lite and Galaxy Z Fold S.

According to the Twitter account’s claim, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be Samsung’s next flagship foldable smartphone, as the name suggests. The other two devices represent a first for the company.

According to the claim, Galaxy Z Fold Lite will use a screen developed from plastic material instead of UTG, which is translated as Ultra Thin Glass. The device will go on sale for less than $ 1000, almost half the price of the Galaxy Fold, sacrificing material quality.

Galaxy Z Fold S is a completely mysterious foldable phone. According to the Twitter account’s claim, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold S will be a smartphone that can be folded both inwards and outwards. Since we have never seen such a smartphone so far, we cannot say anything about the accuracy of the claim in question.



