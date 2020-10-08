Three New Features Have Arrived in Instagram Reels

Instagram has released three features for Reels, which has quickly become one of its most popular features. The new features aim to improve the experience of both creators and Reels users.

Reels, which has been published by Instagram in recent months and has become one of the most popular features of the platform in a short time and has its own shortcut button on the main screen, has gained brand new features for both content producers and standard users with the latest update.

With the latest update, three features came to Instagram Reels, which we can define as voice search, voice recording and sharing audio pages via DM. These features aim to make it easier for Reels users to discover and record new sounds.

While voice search appears as a feature where users can discover the latest music and sounds with tabs such as For You and Trending; The sound recording feature makes it easy to record other sounds that can be used when creating a Reels video. Sharing audio pages via DM makes it possible to share all Reels videos related to a specific sound via DM.

“While Reels is still fairly new, it inspires us to see what people are doing,” Instagram said in a statement about Reels’ new features. We know that sound and music are great sources of inspiration when joining a trend, and can provide an opportunity to reach audiences or even go viral; that’s why we’re excited about the new audio features we’re rolling out today. ” used the expressions. Also celebrating its 10th anniversary, Instagram also announced the 20 most shared songs since Reels was released as part of the celebrations.

Top 20 most shared songs on Instagram Reels

Virgo – JADU JADU

ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee) by Surf Mesa

Cute Song – Aroob Khan

Yes or No – Jass Manak

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

Sunset Lover – Petit Biscuit

WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B

se essa vida fosse um film – GIULIA BE

Butterfly – Jass Manak

Piece Of Your Heart (Alok Remix) – Meduza, Alok, Goodboys

death bed (coffee for your head) – Powfu, beabadoobee

Yummy – Justin Bieber

Hawái – Maluma

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Khayaal Rakhya Snow – Preetinder

Feelings – Sumit Goswami

Laal Bindi – Akull

Level Up – Ciara

Born to Shine – DILJIT DOSANJH

Cradles – Sub Urban



