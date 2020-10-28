Three new features coming to Instagram live streams!

Live broadcasts, which are one of the most used features of Instagram, especially during the quarantine period, will make it easier for users with three new features to be added. It will increase the duration of live broadcast videos from 60 minutes to 4 hours. In addition, you will be offered the option to record live broadcast videos for up to 30 days. Live broadcasters will also be added to the Discover tab. Here are three new features for Instagram live streams:

Three new features for Instagram Live streams: Get what users want!

Instagram announced its new features for Instagram live broadcasts through its Twitter account yesterday. You will start to see the duration of live broadcasts that last up to 4 hours, live broadcasts that remain uncleared for 30 days, and also a “Currently live” section in Explore in the IGTV application. This way, you will see more live broadcasts on Instagram.

🌟3 updates about Live🌟 🎥You can now go Live for up to 4 hours 🎞You can save your Lives for 30 days before they delete 📺 You’ll start seeing a “Live Now” section in the IGTV app and on Explore so you can discover more Lives pic.twitter.com/0wipQJXr1F — Instagram (@instagram) October 27, 2020

Instagram already allows users to save live streaming videos to IGTV. With this new update, there will now be a separate archive section for live broadcasts. In this way, videos of live broadcasts will be available for 30 days before being deleted.

Meanwhile, the company says the increased duration of live streams is to enable broadcasters such as fitness trainers, musicians, artists, teachers and even activists to connect with their audiences for longer. All of these features will be available to every user.



