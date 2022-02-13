Three Netflix series to watch while you wait for the new season of Stranger Things

Although there is no confirmed date yet, it is known that the premiere of the new season of Stranger Things is getting closer. To ease the wait, we share 3 Netflix series to watch, enjoy and, why not, do a good marathon. To continue; the details.

Netflix: 3 series to enjoy while the new Stranger Things arrives

Sabrina’s Hidden World

The protagonists of Stranger Things began as just a few children, but over the years and the new seasons they were placed in the always complex world of adolescence.

In this sense, it could be said that The hidden world of Sabrina has a lot in common with the series that stars Millie Bobby Brown. Sabrina is a young teenager who, upon turning 16, must make a difficult decision: stay in the world of mere mortals or choose the witchcraft destiny offered by her family. The result is a 4-season, 36-episode series that, once started, is hard to stop watching.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

The fight between good and evil is something frequent in the world of superheroes and also in Stranger Things, although it is true that in the latter case it manifests itself rather as the debate between light and darkness.

In this production, which is also known as DC: Legends of Tomorrow, science fiction, the supernatural and heroism are some of the points that stand out the most. As if that were not enough, it is the ideal series for those looking for long-term “company”. This is because, at the moment, there are 7 seasons and 108 episodes (the first 5 are available on Netflix).

The Curse of Hill House

In addition to the endearing cast and the multiple references to the 80s, one of the biggest attractions of Stranger Things lies in the atmosphere of thriller and suspense that it creates, which often becomes horror.

For those who enjoy this, one of the most recommended Netflix series to watch is The Haunting of Hill House, which has a second season known as The Haunting of Bly Manor. Between both seasons there is no plot continuation, which means that they work separately and autonomously. Beyond this, they share the same thing, which is the shocking presence of terror and the supernatural, among other things.

One of the actresses who works in this series is Victoria Pedretti, who is also known for starring in seasons 2 and 3 of You, another of Netflix’s great successes.