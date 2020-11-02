Three more phones to Redmi Note 9 series

Xiaomi’s followers are waiting for the company to announce the Redmi Note 10 series. However, Digital Chat Station, one of China’s famous sensors, stated that the company will instead add three new devices to the Redmi Note 9 series.

It can be said that one of the new members of the series will have a 108-megapixel main camera. It seems likely that this sensor is the ISOCELL HM2, which Samsung recently announced.

This is not the only claim regarding the Redmi Note 9 with 108 megapixel main camera. It is claimed that this camera will be accompanied by a telephoto macro camera on the smartphone.

This rumor about the Redmi Note 9 series also raised questions about the fate of the Redmi Note 10 series. It is among the possibilities that the company left the debut of the series to the first half of 2021 or gave up completely. In order to answer questions on this subject, it is necessary to wait for the introduction of new members of the Note 9 series. For this, the end of November is pointed out.



