Three Meters Above Heaven: trailer for season 2

This Thursday (4), Netflix released the first official teaser for the 2nd season of Three Meters Above Heaven (Summetime, in the original). The Italian production, created by Mirko Cetrangolo and Anita Rivaroli, is based directly on the novels of the writer Federico Moccia.

For now, the premiere of the new episodes is scheduled for the month of June. The plot presents the meeting of two young people from very different social classes who fall in love during their summer vacation.

Even with the problems they could face in their daily lives, they just want to live that great love while they are together.

Check out the full teaser:

The cast features Rebecca Coco Edogamhe, Ludovico Tersigni and Amanda Campana. The expectation is that the new season will add new tensions to the characters and also provide more paradisiacal scenes to the audience.

It is worth noting that the series is set in Cesenatico, a small port city, located on Italy’s Adriatic coast.

Learn more about Season 3 of Three Meters Above Heaven, Italian Netflix series

Executive producer Donatella Di Benedetto is back in charge of the project. Beside her, there are Marco Chimenz, Francesca Longardi, Giovanni Stabilini and Riccardo Tozzi. The episodes are directed by the duo Francesco Lagi and Lorenzo Sportiello.

From the images presented in the teaser, it is possible to notice that romantic tensions continue to permeate the narrative.

There is also the possibility of new conflicts between the protagonists regarding their passion and this is evidenced by the exchange of views seen at the end of the short promotional video.

That way, we can only wait for more news from Three Meters Above Heaven!