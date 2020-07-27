Three free programs to edit video on your computer

Editing videos on your computer for free and professionally is possible. Although the most popular programs in the segment are paid, such as Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro, there are several options that offer advanced features and can be used free of charge on computers with Windows, macOS and Linux. These tools can be useful for companies that are undergoing digital transformation and cannot invest in more complete programs for the production of their content.

1. Lightworks

Lightworks is one of the best free programs to edit videos professionally. With versions for Windows, Mac and Linux, the software has a huge range of advanced tools. Some examples are the possibility to render images in the background and to preview the video effects in real time.

The downside of this complexity is that the program is not very intuitive. For this reason, Lightworks is recommended for those who already have experience with video editors and are looking to expand the editing possibilities. Another disadvantage is that the free plan only allows exporting in MPEG, being necessary to subscribe to a paid plan to export in other formats.

2. Filmora9

Filmora9, as Filmora Video Editor is currently called, is available for Windows and Mac. The Wondershare editor stands out for combining advanced tools in a simple to use interface. Thus, the program is a good option for those who are starting to experience video editing in a more professional way.

To help users, the software includes a quick start guide with tips on how to use the main tools. There are a lot of effects, filters and montage options. Users can work with video and audio tracks independently and have integration with YouTube and Vimeo.

All features are available in the free version. The only problem is that the software exports the video with a watermark, which can only be removed by purchasing Filmora. This can be a disadvantage for those who intend to use the creations in a commercial way, but it tends not to disturb those who only want to make assemblies for personal purposes.

See also: How does Instagram work? Understand the algorithm

3. Hitfilm Express

Hitfilm Express is another program with several features to create professional quality movies. The software allows you to create customized video masks, insert a green screen for chroma key and even make 3D animations.

For such a tool, the editor is very easy to use, even with an English interface. The most recent version (14) kept the organization simplified, earning only bug fixes and some improvements. For example, the export feature now sends the entire project, not just what was in the input and output area.



