Three devices, one wireless charging: Samsung Trio

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio was presented to the users with its features and new visuals. This wireless charging, introduced at the virtual event “Life Unstoppable”, will compete with Apple’s product called AirPower Charging Mat.

It has been revealed what this device, which can charge smart watches, headphones and smartphones produced by Samsung, can do. Samsung, which did not give much information about the features of the Trio at the relevant event held this month, is now ready.

What does the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio offer?

This device has 6 charging coils. It is stated that Trio can charge Samsung signed smartphones up to 9 Watts. The Samsung signed products in the Qi series will be charged with a maximum of 5W.

LED indicators were placed on the Trio, which was stated to be charging by Apple with 7.5W. Its dimensions were announced as 240 x 86 x 15.5 mm and its weight was announced to be 320 grams.

Produced for Samsung’s S, Note, Fold and Z series, this device will be released in two color options, black and white. What else has been said for the Trio, which is announced to support many products from the Galaxy S6 model to the Galaxy Z Fold2 model?

It has been announced that it will work in harmony with the flagship Samsung products such as Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Live. The Trio, which can be opened and closed automatically, will also be able to charge products protected by protective covers with a thickness of not more than 3 mm.

This is all the information obtained about the Trio added to Samsung’s website for now. It is not yet clear when it will be available for sale. We welcome your comments and evaluations.



