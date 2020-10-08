Three brand new features for Instagram Reels

Instagram has added many new features these days. In this way, the popular platform, which came across to its users, enabled users to change the logo of its mobile application in honor of its 10th anniversary. Now, Instagram Reels gets three new features.

Instagram Reels welcomes us with three new features

Launched as a TikTok competitor, Instagram Reels gradually began to resemble TikTok. Instagram is adding new audio features for Reels. The app also added three new features to make it easier for users to share and save audio recordings.

Among the three new features of Instagram Reels are popular Reels audio clips and a new audio browser that offers personalized recommendations. In this way, users will be able to make better video edits with less effort for the videos they will share. The ability to record audio and share audio pages in direct messages has been gained.

Besides, users criticized that the sound clips for Reels were not varied. Instagram takes this criticism into account, making it easy for users to take audio from other videos and add them to their own videos. Instagram basically brings the “save filter feature” in Stories feature to record audio clips for Reels. Users can record other sounds for use in their Reels videos.



