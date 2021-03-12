Three Altcoins Take Flight With Coinbase News

Coinbase; It lists SKL, MATIC and SUSHI tokens. According to the announcement made on March 12, Coinbase users can start trading with these three altcoins. After this news, SKL, MATIC and SUSHI prices went up.

The news of Coinbase’s Skale (SKL), Polygon (MATIC) and Sushiswap (SUSHI) listing came after the Coinbase Pro news. Coinbase Pro announced that users could start trading with these 3 altcoins on March 11, and SKL, MATIC and SUSHI prices had increased.

The announcement that these three altcoins will be located directly on the Coinbase platform has set prices in motion again.

Latest status in listed altcoins

Skale (SKL)

Current price: $ 0.96

Weekly increase: 229%

Daily increase: 63%

Transaction volume: $ 1.3 billion

Market value: $ 551 million

ATH: March 12, 2021 – $ 1.22

Polygon (MATIC)

Current price: $ 0.45

Weekly increase: 126%

Daily increase: 53%

Transaction volume: $ 2.6 billion

Market value: $ 2.2 billion

ATH: March 12, 2021 – $ 0.495

Sushiswap (SUSHI)