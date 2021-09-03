THQ Nordic’s Anniversary Event Will Have Announcements Of 6 New Games

THQ Nordic: On September 17th — about two weeks from now — THQ Nordic will hold a digital event to celebrate its tenth anniversary, with several special announcements for fans of the production company. There will be six new games announced at the Anniversary Showcase.

Among those titles, the developer said there will be “sequences of beloved games” as well as the return of “legendary franchises that fans have been waiting decades to get their hands on a new game.” The former THQ, before Nordic, has a lot of “legendary franchises”, so a lot of interesting things can come from those returns — but you can’t make any guesses, yet.

Check out the event trailer below:

There will also be news from Elex II and Expeditions: Rome

More than just announcing the games — “Hey, this is going to happen!” — THQ Nordic will make a program talking more about the releases, with a presentation by journalist Geoff Keighley. Details of games being developed will also be announced: the sci-fi RPG Elex II, plus Expeditions gameplay; Rome.

THQ Nordic’s Anniversary Showcase is scheduled to take place at 4:00 pm (Eastern Time) on September 17th, and will be broadcast via YouTube, Twitch and Steam. Before that time, there will also be a pre-show, with news from HandyGames.

Are you a fan of the production company and eager to know what the ads will be? Do you have any fans for which legendary franchise will make its comeback? Leave your opinion about the THQ Nordic event.