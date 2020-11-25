THQ Nordic is not sure it will adopt the Xbox Series X / S

Microsoft has opted for two platforms with different technical specifications, unlike Sony with its PS5. The ecosystem that Microsoft has built goes beyond consoles.

Phil Spencer himself, head of the Xbox division, has already advanced that he hopes that in 2021 players will be able to enjoy an application for Smart TV that allows them to play Xbox Game Pass titles in the cloud. Be that as it may, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S remain two important products for the brand. However, not all developers are convinced that the dual model is the most suitable. In this vein, Reinhard Pollice, producer of Chronos: Before the Ashes at THQ Nordic, has manifested himself.

“I understand the reason behind this,” he said, then added: “From a development perspective, it’s always better to focus on single specs. I’m not sure if the market will adopt this model of having two next-generation consoles. ”

Quantic Dream thinks alike

He is not the only one who has shared a similar point of view. David Cage, director of titles like Heavy Rain or Detroit: Become Human also shared his skepticism about it.

“When a manufacturer offers two consoles with different specifications, there is a good chance that developers will focus on the less powerful version to avoid having to make two different versions,” said the Quantic Dream creative. “I confess that I am not a big fan of this situation. I think it is confusing for developers, but also for gamers, and although I can understand the commercial reasons behind that decision (a difference of 200 euros) I think the situation is questionable ”.

For his part, Phil Spencer acknowledged that developers were going to have to go the extra mile to move their games to the two consoles. Still, he stated that he was not overly concerned. He gave the example of the PC, where the same game can look very different depending on the hardware that it mounts.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are on sale from November 10, although there is currently no stock.




