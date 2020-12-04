Thousands of Dollars of Bitcoin Was Stolen, Saved

One of the points where Bitcoin fraudsters started operating was Canada this time. According to information from the news agency, customers who wanted to deposit thousands of dollars in a Bitcoin ATM in a market were rescued from fraudsters. According to the statements, scammers who send messages, such as government officials, demand payments such as taxes and bills to be made with Bitcoin, but the Canadian government does not accept payment with BTC.

Underlining that payments such as taxes and invoices are not demanded with Bitcoin, Canadian police stated that the fraudsters targeted the old people who just moved to Canada. The reason why scammers target these people is their low command of Canadian law.

This market saved its customers from scammers

Ravi Patel and Sarita Patel, owner of the market called Mike’s Convenience Store, stopped their customers from trying to invest thousands of dollars in the Bitcoin ATM in their markets, preventing them from becoming victims of fraudsters. In the report of Anne Drewa from Global News, it was learned that Canadian police thanked the market owners.

Ravi Patel said he prevented a person who came to the market from depositing over $ 5500 in his Bitcoin ATM. Stating that they prevented at least 7-8 people from being defrauded, the couple said, “There was a woman who wanted to deposit $ 7000, invested $ 3700 and we prevented him from investing more by running,” he said.

Market owners stated that they posted warnings around the Bitcoin ATM to warn customers. “We think it is our duty to help,” Patel said.

It’s hard to keep track of Bitcoin

Cris Leykauf, director of public relations for Canada’s Delta Police Department, said the following about the increasing Bitcoin scams in Canada:

“Unfortunately, the number of Bitcoin scammers is growing rapidly, and one of the best ways to counter it is to make sure everyone in the community is aware of this situation. The government does not demand any payment in Bitcoin. If government agencies in Canada demand bills and taxes to be paid in Bitcoin, this is a sign of fraud. ”

Bitcoin fraudsters impersonate government officials or government agencies to deposit large amounts of money into victims’ Bitcoin ATMs, reportedly. Stating that it is very difficult to trace Bitcoin, Leykauf said “once the money is out, it is gone”.



