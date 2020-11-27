Those with at least 100 Bitcoins started to sell at $ 18,000

Different groups of investors have behaved differently during Bitcoin’s rise. According to Glassnode’s data, those with assets between 0.1 and 1 BTC started selling at $ 13,500, while those with at least 100 BTC did so at $ 18,000.

A new study came from cryptocurrency data analytics firm Glassnode, showing where investors would like to sell their Bitcoins.

While analyzing the behavior of all investors, from small to large, Glassnode found that those with assets between 0.1 and 1 BTC started selling their assets when the largest cryptocurrency reached the level of $ 13,500. Those with assets between 1 and 10 BTC began to sell their funds when the price reached the level of $ 18,000, while those between 15,200 and 100 to 1000 BTC.

“Big whales didn’t sell, continued to buy”

So what did the biggest investors, the whales, do? According to Glassnode, investors holding at least 1000 BTC did not sell their assets during the period when Bitcoin was in rapid rally. On the other hand, the company gave the information that the number of existing whales reached 2000 by breaking a record:

“The number of Bitcoin whales (those holding at least 1000 BTC) reached its all-time high (ATH) more than 4 years later. The criterion here is that an entity has a set of network addresses controlled by the same person / organization ”

Bitcoin is being traded on Bitstamp at $ 16,750 at 20:30, when the news was published.



