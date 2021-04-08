Those Who Wish Me Death: movie trailer with Angelina Jolie

Those Who Wish Me Death, watch the trailer of Angelina Jolie’s new movie. In the video, we get to know more of the characters of the actress and Finn Little.

History of the film

Based on the book of the same name by Michael Koryta, the feature accompanies Hannah (Angelina Jolie), a firefighter trained to calm forest fires. Still traumatized by the failure of her last mission, the character ends up meeting Colin (Finn Little), a 12-year-old boy who is on the run from two murderers and has no one to turn to.

In addition to the protagonists, the production cast also features Nicholas Hoult (X-Men), Aiden Gillen (Game of Thrones), Medina Senghore (Happy!), Tyler Perry (Exemplary Girl), Jake Weber (Homeland) and Jon Bernthal ( Ford vs. Ferrari).

The direction of the film is in the hands of Taylor Sheridan, nominated for an Oscar for the script for A Any Cost and director of Wilderness.

Those Who Wish Me Death still have no definite release date in Brazil. In the United States, the film will be released in theaters and on the HBO Max platform on May 14.

Recalling that Warner’s streaming service is expected to arrive in our country in June 2021.