Those Who Want to See Beeple’s $69 Million NFT Can Buy a $475 NFT Ticket

Beeple: You can buy a $475 NFT ticket to go to the “opening show” of NFT The First 5000 Days, which Beeple sold for $69 million. Also, by searching for NFT’s name on Google, you can view the image for free no matter where you are or what device you are using.

You can buy an NFT ticket for $475 to see the debut of an image you can see anytime.

“In the opening screening of the work, the work will be presented in a way that is reflected on the three-story hybrid physical and digital structure.”

The image will be shown as part of an NFT event in New York in November. Called Dreamverse New York, the event will be split into two parts. Throughout the day, there will be a gallery that will showcase more than 150 artists in an “interactive digital art experience”. The night will be a party where Beeple’s work will be exhibited.

Tickets to join the party start at $150. If you want an NFT ticket, you will need to pay at least $475. If you just want to attend the gallery, you can get an NFT ticket for $30.