Those who want a ready made system: MSI MEG Aegis Ti5

With the spread of the Internet and the popularity of video games, computers with different designs have begun to be offered to users. However, in recent years, home computers have become more popular compared to ready-made systems. For this reason, many computer companies have started to prefer unusual designs in order to sell ready-made systems. One of them, MSI MEG, attracted attention with its Aegis Ti5 features.

The Aegis Ti5, which has managed to become the world’s first RTX 3000 series graphics card ready-to-use system, will be available soon.

MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 design and features

Coming with a futuristic design, the Aegis Ti5 aims to appeal to gamers visually. In addition, the computer, which is the world’s first Ampere graphics card system, promises a high level of performance. People around the world find it more attractive to build computers, but there are still users who want a ready-made system.

The computer, which comes with an aggressive design, also has RGB lighting that many games enjoy. The most striking details among the MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 features are that it uses 10th generation Intel Core processors and RTX 3000 series graphics cards. While the RTX 3080 graphics card and Intel Core i9-10900K processor can be preferred in the top model, there are also models with lower hardware. Developing a new system to cool these hardware, MSI divides the inside of the case into separate blocks with Silent Storm Cooling 4.

On the computers that come with a button on the front, you can physically switch between power options. With this button, you can view the temperature values ​​of the system and assign them to different tasks via MSI Dragon Center. Coming with 2.5G LAN, Wi-Fi 6 and a built-in Thunderbolt 3 support, the computer aims to maximize file transfer and broadcasting possibilities.

The price of the top model is not yet known.



