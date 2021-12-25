Those in a Bull Run: These 4 Altcoins Have Just Jumped Off the Board!

Bitcoin (BTC), which approached $ 52,000 the other day, lost its momentum at these levels and retreated towards $ 50,700. Still, staying above $50,000 is a remarkable event. Meanwhile, 4 altcoins in the top 100 by market cap recorded the biggest daily rise.

These 4 altcoins became the highest risers of the day

On Saturday morning, Kadena (KDA) became the most appreciated altcoin. Layer 1 proof-of-work blockchain Kadena’s KDA has seen a 10.25 percent increase in value. Kadena released a new update on the network, stating that Kadena account protocols are being improved.

Second, the AUDIO token of Audius, a decentralized music streaming protocol based on Solana, rose 8.63 percent. Audius will hold a Christmas concert in partnership with The Giving Block. Many artists will take part in this event. The concert will begin on December 28.

Third, the FTM token of Fantom, a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that provides decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers using its bespoke consensus algorithm, rose 8.41 percent. Phantom has partnered with Market XYZ. Most recently, cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com’s CRO token surged 8.31 percent. Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com Chain, a decentralized, open-source Blockchain developed by Crypto.com payment, trading and financial services company.