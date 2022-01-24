Those 3 Metaverse Coins Rise Incredibly As Markets Crash!

Crypto markets have stabilized a bit this weekend. Meanwhile, several metaverse coins are seeing double-digit price gains as markets trade sideways. As Somagnews, we are presenting those who marked the day with their rise…

These 3 metaverse coins outperformed the others with their performance

First of all, Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) experienced an increase of 22.3 percent. Launched in October 2021, Blockchain Monster Hunt is the first multi-chain NFT-based game on the market. It allows players to find scarce monster NFTs and trade them in the market for profit. Also, the ecosystem includes the ERC-20 governance token named BCMC. BCMC expects the January 25 launch of a product that it has now successfully beta tested.

Second, Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) gained 26.48 percent. Launching its token in October 2021, Legend of Fantasy War is a game built on the Binance Smart Chain with the Unity game engine. LFW features playable NFT characters where players can assemble into armies and engage in PVP battles. The team behind Legend of Fantasy War is focused on leading the sustainable earnings ecosystem with a play-to-win model for their games.

Finally, Block Ape Scissors (BAS), released in September 2021, has seen a 30 percent increase. BAS is a play-to-win ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain. The ecosystem includes gaming, NFTs, and DeFi. BAS will offer products such as a game with a special play-to-win mechanic that rewards users for spending significant time in the virtual world. Block Ape Scissors is currently in alpha with all NFTs already in print. The first game will be available in beta later this year.