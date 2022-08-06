Thor’s appearances in the MCU give him 1 unsurpassed original Avengers record

Chris Hemsworth’s appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor put him in front of an unsurpassed record among the first Avengers. Thor has been one of the main characters of the MCU for a long time, as he joined Captain America and Iron Man as the three pillars of the shared universe. They led the original cast of the Avengers in 2012, with Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye joining them in support. After completing a trilogy of solo films and appearing in all four Avengers films, Chris Hemsworth’s future in the MCU remained bright.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” marks the fourth solo film of the hero, which is already something that has not been previously realized in the MCU. Captain America and Iron Man received only trilogies, Hulk and Black Widow starred in one solo film, and Hawkeye starred only in the Disney+ series. Despite this record and the current status in the MCU, many still claim that Iron Man and Captain America are the main characters of Marvel Studios. In the end, they both eclipsed 10 appearances, ranging from starring roles, cameos and post-credits scenes, while Thor only appeared eight times in the MCU.

While some of the original Avengers may have more appearances than Thor as a whole, he still holds an unsurpassed record. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is the only original member of the Avengers who has never appeared in an MCU project that is not his solo movie or an Avengers movie. All five of the other original Avengers have appeared in alien franchises and as supporting or cameo roles. Captain America, Hulk and Hawkeye have only appeared in Thor films, while Iron Man and Black Widow have also appeared in several franchises. However, Thor never did, and he managed to remain the main character in all his appearances in the MCU.

Where will Thor’s next appearance be in the MCU

The end of “Thor: Love and Thunder” confirmed that Thor will return to the MCU, which is consistent with the idea that Chris Hemsworth’s time playing the god of thunder is not over yet. In order for him to maintain this unrivaled Avengers record, there are only two potential paths for his next appearance. The high box office receipts of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” may mean that “Thor 5” will take place. This will increase his current record for the number of solo films, but will also preserve Thor’s status as the main character. It’s even possible that Chris Hemsworth will return in Avengers 5, where he may be one or even the only original Avengers member left on the team.

However, Thor risks losing this achievement without a cameo, depending on where else he might appear. There are not many Phase 4 projects in which he could participate, but a cameo role in “Miracles” or “Loki” in the second season will break this record. Even if he eventually returns in Guardians of the Galaxy 4 or the Hulk World War movie, these Thor appearances could also interrupt his series. However, the possibility that this will happen should not overshadow the feat at the moment. Thor appearing in his solo and Avengers films is impressive when other original Avengers have frequently appeared elsewhere in the MCU.