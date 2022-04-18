Thor Thor Natalie Portman’s Mighty Debuts in “Thor: Love and Trader Thunder”: See Marvel’s Female Version of God

Talk about the (literal) power of a girl! Natalie Portman is hammering her way onto the screen in the debut trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, giving fans their first look at the first female version of Thor in the cinematic universe.

The upcoming teaser for the film, which dropped on Monday, April 18, shows Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the scar hero – and falling for astrophysicist Jane Foster (Portman). As the pistols N’Roses’ “Sweet Child o’Mine” explode in the background, Thor tries to find himself-and in doing so comes face to face with Foster, who now sports a silver mask and owns his own metal hammer.

While the Black Swan actress, 40, appeared in the first two films in the Thor franchise, she has never appeared as a superhero herself. (Portman wasn’t in Thor: Ragnorak nor any of the Avengers movies.) Thor: Love and Thunder trailer marks the first time New York is pressed on screen in her Superhero persona.

Peter Chris of Peter (Star Lord) is also in the trailer for the fourth Thor film, providing some comic relief with his companion Chris, 38. “Have you ever been lost? Just look into the eyes of the people you love,” Quill advises Thor, while a dick, while a dick, while he is resurrected, so that he is the only one in the line of sight of the Star Lord.

Where the heart is a star, noted that the training she underwent for iconic roles “will definitely help you get into character, and it’s definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; You feel different.”

She developed: “I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life.”

Parks and Recreation Alum, 42, for her part, joked about Hemsworth’s own workout-and his muscle build -for the film.

“Hey, buddy. Just heard from my coach and he needs you to stop working because since we’re going to be in the same movie and all he doesn’t want me to be near you if you look like that,” Pratt commented on one of the Gemiort Instagram photos in November 2020. “So I need you to put 25 pounds on a real cool thank you.”

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waitipi, will debut in theaters on July 8.