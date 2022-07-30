Thor Theory: Love and Thunder Have Secretly Created a Stronger Ground

One of the new theories about “Thor: Love and Thunder” suggests that a new, stronger Groot may appear in the Marvel cinematic universe. After Thor’s infamous hammer, Mjolnir, was destroyed by Hela during Thor: Ragnarok, viewers were introduced to his new weapon in Avengers: Infinity War: Thunderer, a huge battle axe that is considered the “king’s weapon” capable of using the power of Bifrost. Although the Thunderbolt has been Thor’s trusted weapon since the Infinity War, one theory suggests that the axe may have a stranger future in the MCU.

Stormbreaker debuted during Avengers: Infinity War, intended to be used as a weapon against the Mad Titan Thanos. After the battle for Earth in Avengers: Finale, Thor holds an axe as his main weapon in his journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy and in the battle against the Butcher God Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, before the battle with Gorr, Thor buries the Thunderer in the ground and resigns himself to a peaceful life away from superheroes. It is obvious that soon Thor, the god of thunder, digs out the axe and returns to the battle, discovering that roots have begun to grow on the bottom of the axe handle. This is a small reference to the creation of the Thunderer, during which Groot uses his own hand to form a handle. This also raises the question of the axe’s potential.

Guardians of the Galaxy has shown that even a single branch of a Groot’s body can grow a completely new (and charming) Groot. Since viewers have now seen how the handle of the Thunderbolt takes root when landing, it goes without saying that the handle of the axe can eventually grow into its own Groot. This theory has huge implications for the future of the Thor franchise and the MCU as a whole and could completely turn the balance of power upside down.

Why “Thor: The Thunderer of Love and Thunder” takes root

Before Thor takes action in Thor: Love and Thunder, he is ready to hang up his cloak and live a peaceful life, burying the Thunderbolt in the ground and hiding until Peter Quill and Mantis call him back. Although it is not reported how much time has passed when he finally digs out the axe, the audience is given a small gag, as it is clear that the wooden handle has begun to take root. While this moment fits well into the comedic tone of “Love and Thunder,” it’s also shocking to see that the Thunderer clearly follows the same rules as Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

It’s easy to forget that Groot is the creator of the Thunderbolt handle, since the scene took place in the midst of a tense and eventful Infinity War. After the original Groot sacrificed himself in Guardians of the Galaxy, another version of him was able to grow from a single branch, and since the Thunderer’s pen is practically one large branch of Groot, it is logical that the pen could also grow. So far, viewers have only seen the growth of the roots, but it can be assumed that the handle can continue to grow exponentially until a new Groot is formed.

Groot in the MCU is a new creature

The audience fell in love with Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy, and then again with Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy. 2, partly thanks to Vin Diesel’s fantastic voice acting, in which only one line of dialogue is repeated: “I am Groot.” Many assumed that after his sacrifice at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot would again become the same adult version that viewers are already familiar with. However, James Gunn tweeted that “the first Groot is dead,” adding that “Baby Groot is his son.” Although it’s sad to say goodbye to the original Groot, it’s interesting to know that Groots can be born just by cutting a branch.

Since it was confirmed that Groot could easily reproduce himself, it can be assumed that the Thunderer would eventually turn into Groot too. There are some differences of opinion at Marvel Studios about whether Baby Groot has memories of his older colleague: Marvel CEO Kevin Feige thinks so, but James Gunn disagrees. Baby Groot seems to remember his family, even calling Rocket his father when he turns to dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, and shares the same devotion to them as the original, so maybe any Groot who grew out of Thunderer will share those memories too.

How Stormbreaker Can Become a New, Stronger Groot

While it’s possible that the Thunderer could turn into another Groot in the MCU, the axe has certain properties that will make this new Groot an incredibly powerful addition to the franchise.