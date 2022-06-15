Thor: The theory of love and thunder explains the absence of Sif in Ragnarok

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will reunite viewers with some favorite characters from past Thor films, including Lady Sif, and the theory perfectly explains her absence in “Thor: Ragnarok”, and also makes the villain of “Love and Thunder” even more threatening. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only introduces new superheroes, events and concepts, but also expands the stories of well-established characters, as in the case of Thor (Chris Hemsworth). The God of Thunder is the first MCU superhero to receive four solo films, and he is about to face one of the most dangerous villains this universe has seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Directed by Taika Waititi, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will see Thor trying to find inner peace after the chaotic events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”. However, this process of self-discovery will be interrupted when Thor rushes into battle again to prevent Gorr the butcher god (Christian Bale) from ending all the gods, and for this he will need the help of some old friends: Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is now became a Mighty Thor. “Thor: Love and Thunder” will also introduce Zeus (Russell Crowe), the king of the Olympians, and reunite viewers with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Lady Sif (Jamie Alexander).

Lady Sif is one of the characters closest to Thor, they fought many battles together, but she was nowhere to be seen in Thor: Ragnarok. In Thor’s third solo film, Asgard was destroyed and Thor saved his fellow Asgardians, but Lady Sif was nowhere to be seen and her whereabouts were not mentioned. When Sif finally returns to Thor: Love and Thunder, she will have to answer all the questions about where she has been and what she has been doing since Thor: Kingdom of Darkness, and the theory not only explains what happened to her, but also makes Gorr an even more dangerous villain.

Lady Sif has been missing for years, but returns in love and thunder

Lady Sif made her MCU debut back in 2011 in the movie “Thor”, and many believed that at some point she would become Thor’s love interest, given the chemistry between them and the fact that they knew each other a lot, a lot. years. Lady Sif is a formidable warrior and a close friend of Thor and the Three warriors with whom she fought in many battles, including the one that cost Thor the place of heir to the throne of Asgard. After Thor was banished to Earth and Odin fell into Odin’s sleep, Sif and the Warriors went against the orders of the new king Loki and went to Earth to bring Thor back, where they all fought against the Destroyer. Once the Destroyer was defeated and Thor regained his strength, they all returned to Asgard.

Sif returned to Thor: The Kingdom of Darkness, where she fought the marauders in Vanaheim with three warriors and saved Thor from a marauder attack when he joined the battle. After Jane absorbed the Ether and was taken to Asgard, Sif protected this realm from the dark elves, helped Jane Foster escape and stayed in Asgard to keep it safe. At the end of the movie “Thor: The Kingdom of Darkness”, Sif and Volstagg took the Ether to the Collector, and after working with S.H.I.E.L.D. For a while, she returned to Asgard, from where she was expelled by Loki, who posed as Odin, and later disappeared as a result of Thanos’ click in Avengers: Infinity War. Since then, Sif has not been seen since she did not appear in “Thor: Ragnarok”, but she is ready to return to the MCU in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Theory: Gorr is the reason for the absence of Lady Sif in the movie “Thor: Ragnarok”

As the MCU continues to expand, more and more questions arise, and the absence of Lady Sif in “Thor: Ragnarok” is one big question that, fortunately, will soon be answered. Marvel hasn’t given any hints about what happened to Sif after “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness,” except for her expulsion from Asgard and the fact that she became one of the victims of Thanos’ flick, but there is one clever way the studio can explain her absence. Since Gorr, the butcher god, kills gods in space, Marvel can justify Sif’s absence and introduce her into the main story of “Thor: Love and Thunder” by showing that she has been following Gorr’s trail all these years. Kevin Feige said that Sif is “out there somewhere,” so it would make sense if she followed Gorr’s trail after being exiled from Asgard. It would also involve Sif in the story and make her part of the mission to defeat Gorr, and also make Gorr’s arrival much more plausible than just his sudden appearance and killing of the gods.

Lady Sif’s Theory makes Gorr an Even Bigger Villain in Thor: Love and Thunder

This theory of Lady Sif not only benefits the legendary warrior by giving her a good reason not to appear in “Thor: Ragnarok” and involving her in the story “Love and Thunder”, but also makes Gorr an even bigger and more dangerous villain.