Thor Rating: Love and Thunder References Chris Hemsworth’s Nude Scene

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic universe is in full swing, and many projects have been released on both small and large screens. One of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which is only a few months away. The MPAA rating for “Thor 4” was recently published and apparently references Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming nude scene.

When the second trailer for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” appeared online, it blew up the Internet. In addition to Christian Bale’s Gorr the Butcher god and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, Chris Hemsworth blows the clothes off Zeus (played by Russell Crowe) in the final scene. This became the most reviewed part of the trailer, and also apparently became the reason for the PG-13 movie. According to the MPAA, Thor 4 was:

Rated PG-13 for intense episodes of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material, and partial nudity.

Partial nudity stands out among Marvel movies, and I think we all know which actor is going to get naked in Thor: Love and Thunder. We saw Chris Hemsworth undressing in the movie trailer, even though his ass was blurry. Smart Money says that there will be no such censorship when Taika Waititi’s second film about the MCU is released in cinemas.

Fans have always expected that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will receive a PG-13 rating, as this is the standard rating for Marvel films. It allows for some action and occasional swearing, but it can also be a family movie. Taika Waititi will undoubtedly add a lot of adult humor to the mysterious project, including a naked Chris Hemsworth paired with Russell Crowe’s Zeus. You know, the usual movie.

Chris Hemworth is known for bringing a hulking physicality to his films, both in the MCU and in other franchises such as Netflix’s “Extract.” He has also had a shirtless scene in every major Marvel appearance, including Brother Thor in Avengers: Finale. Judging by the photos and footage, Hemsworth will be especially massive in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

For those who don’t remember, you can review the latest trailer for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” below. In it, we see truly epic action and brief glimpses of new and old characters that will appear throughout its mysterious runtime. And you can also see a scene that seemed to affect the official rating of the MPAA film.

With “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” officially shown at the back (and coming streaming soon), all attention is focused on what Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth have in store for “Thor 4.” The Oscar-winning director has teased that he wants to go even bigger and crazier for the upcoming blockbuster, and the first shots definitely seem to tease that vision. Said vision also includes the backside of the franchise’s star.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in theaters on July 8. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.