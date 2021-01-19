Thor: Matt Damon will return for the 4th film in the franchise

Matt Damon will reprise his role in the next God of Thunder movie. The actor is currently quarantined in order to join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is already recording in Australia. So far no details have been released on how Damon’s participation will be.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the actor said: “I am so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home in the coming months. Australian film crews are known worldwide for their professionalism and it is a joy to work with them, so the 14 days of quarantine will be worth it ”.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Damon made a small appearance as an Asgardian actor who plays Loki. His role in the film was kept secret until the premiere, however, the scene in question is short and does not offer many details about the character. You can check it out below.

“Chris [Hemsworth] called me, and Taika [also] called me, and I’m friends with these guys. They introduced me to the idea and I thought it was awesome, the idea of ​​basically being an actor in intergalactic community theater that lives the fantasy of being the character of Tom Hiddleston, ”Damon told Collider after the release of Thor: Ragnarok. “I just thought it was a great participation, funny and very easy to do. Those guys were really fun, and Taika is a lot of fun directing a set. It was a very pleasant job for me ”.

The fourth film of the God of Thunder will feature the return of Taika Waititi in the direction, who will also sign the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film will feature Christian Bale as the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. Chris Hemsworth returns to pass Mjölnir to Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. Chris Pratt and Tessa Thompson are also scheduled for the sequel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.