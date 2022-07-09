Thor: Love & Thunder under the Protection of Lego Director Chris Miller

Attention: This article contains spoilers for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

The director of the films “Lego” and “Jump Street, 21” Chris Miller defended “Thor: Love and Thunder” from criticism related to expectations from the film. In the 2017 sequel Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi returns to direct the latest MCU theatrical film. Love and Thunder was released on July 8, 2022 and received mixed reactions from critics.

Meeting Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after he joined the Guardians of the Galaxy after the events of Avengers: Finale, the God of Thunder embarks on a journey of self-discovery, hoping to find his place in the universe. But when Thor receives distress calls from all over the galaxy, he is warned that a creature named Gorr (Christian Bale) is hunting the gods in search of revenge. The God of Thunder must once again try to save the galaxy with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korgom (Waititi). “Thor: Love and Thunder” scored 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, resulting in it being ranked 4th among the lowest MCU ratings on the review aggregator website due to mixed critical reaction. But amid discussions about why the film caused such controversy, one comedy director expressed his support for the franchise’s latest film.

On Twitter, Miller, who was one of the directors of such films as “The Lego Movie”, “Cloudy, Meatballs are possible” and the TV series “Jump Street, 21”, defended “Thor: Love and Thunder” from criticism related to its comedic content. The director quoted on Twitter a post with a meme of Jim from John Krasinski’s “The Office”, who used the board, telling fans to lower expectations from “Thor: Love and Thunder” because of its comedic content. Miller responded with his own meme, “The Office,” stating that comedies can be just as impressive as other genres. Check out Miller’s answer below.

One aspect of “Love and Thunder” that has been criticized is the Jane Foster story. While some fans praised the way the film chronicles Jane’s battle with cancer and how the ending was handled, others were disappointed with how Jane died shortly after being introduced as the Mighty Thor in the MCU, squeezing her comic book arch into one. the film and the removal of a new female protagonist from the franchise in its first release. Some also argued that the comedic tone of the film could have lessened the impact of her story. But while the audience was discussing their opinions about the film, “Thor: Love and Thunder” also received praise from the director of “Loki” Kate Herron for the combination of humor and dramatic elements.

Considering that “Thor: Love and Thunder” took second place at the box office in 2022 and is projected to surpass the beginning of the movie “Thor: Ragnarok”, many were surprised by its criticism. Although both critics and fans argue about the merits and demerits of the film, Miller’s defense is understandable, since both he and Waititi have shown in their previous works that a large number of comedic elements does not mean that the film cannot tell a deep, mature and impressive story. As more fans see “Thor: Love and Thunder” on its opening weekend, discussions about the balance of comedy and drama will undoubtedly continue as fans discuss how Waititi’s latest adventure has affected them.