Thor: Love & Thunder filmed a very dramatic scene in an unusual place

The most visually stunning scene of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” was filmed in the most unexpected place — in the Best Buy parking lot. Having missed “Thor: Ragnarok”, Portman powerfully returns to the Marvel cinematic universe in Takiya Waititi’s film “Thor: Love and Thunder” as astrophysicist Dr. Jane Foster. It is reported that Portman decided to leave the franchise after the film “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness”, directed by Alan Taylor, due to dissatisfaction with her character, although Waititi managed to convince Portman to return to “Love and Thunder”, promising her a more substantial role.

In his fourth solo appearance as Thor, Chris Hemsworth leads the cast of Love and Thunder as the titular Scandinavian god, along with Christian Bale as the new MCU villain Gorr, the butcher god. Although it is shown in the film “Phase 4” that Thor, played by Hemsworth, intends to leave his superhero days behind in an attempt to find inner peace, he soon returns to action again when Gorr acquires a weapon that kills gods, Necromech, and begins to strive for the destruction of everything. the gods. To stop the Butcher God, Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie’s old allies (Tessa Thompson), Corgu (voiced by Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who is now a Powerful Thor. The reviews of “Love and Thunder” praise everything from the main roles, the ability to combine comedy and drama, and, above all, stunning visual effects.

Related: Explanation of Thor’s Full MCU Timeline

During a recent interview with EW, Portman talked about one of the most beautiful scenes in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Although the actress couldn’t tell too much about the scene, she revealed that it was filmed in the most unexpected places— in a real Best Buy parking lot. Read below what Portman shared:

There’s one scene that is one of the most visually beautiful scenes I’ve seen in a movie, and we shot [it] in real life in a Best Buy parking lot. It’s so wild to be in a movie of this size, and we were literally in a blue-screen parking lot doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so amazing on film, but every time I see it, I think: “This is the best parking.”

This is certainly high praise from Portman when she called the “Love and Thunder” scene “Best Buy” one of the most visually striking scenes she has ever seen in a movie. An Oscar winner, during her career the actress has worked with many outstanding directors. Having started acting at a young age, Portman worked with Luc Besson and Michael Mann on her first two roles in the feature films “Leon: The Professional” and “The Fight”, respectively. After her participation in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Portman teamed up with the inimitable Darren Aronofsky in Black Swan, which led to her Oscar win, and starred in Pablo Larrain’s visually stunning Jackie, which earned her another Oscar nod.

Most MCU films are shot at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, although “Love and Thunder” was shot at Fox Studios in Australia. However, it is unclear why Waititi and the company decided to go outside the fully equipped studio to the Best Buy parking lot just to shoot against a blue screen background, although perhaps Waititi wanted to use natural light. Regardless of his reasoning, the scene seems to have taken shape, given Portman’s praise. It will be interesting to see if viewers will be able to distinguish which visually vivid scene in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” was filmed in the Best Buy parking lot when watching the movie in the coming days.